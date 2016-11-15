Shaping the World of Ebikes Since 2007 Founded by three Forbes and Inc Magazine 30 Under 30 recipients, Rad Power Bikes is an electric bike manufacturer offering direct to consumer pricing on electric bikes that are designed by our team in Seattle. The idea for Rad Power Bikes was born in rural Northern California in the summer of 2007 when we launched our first ebike prototypes using lead acid batteries and, at the time, high power brushless motors. Since then, Rad Power Bikes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle technology development with their line of electric fat bikes, cargo bikes, folding bikes, and city commuters and is now the largest consumer direct ebike brand in the United States. Rad Power Bikes has been a design/build/maintain full-service ebike brand since its inception in 2007. Shop online or visit our Seattle electric bike shop where you can learn all about ebike technology, test ride our bikes, and join us in helping jump start the electric bike revolution!

Shaping the World of Ebikes Since 2007 Founded by three Forbes and Inc Magazine 30 Under 30 recipients, Rad Power Bikes is an electric bike manufacturer offering direct to consumer pricing on electric bikes that are designed by our team in Seattle. The idea for Rad Power Bikes was born in rural Northern California in the summer of 2007 when we launched our first ebike prototypes using lead acid batteries and, at the time, high power brushless motors. Since then, Rad Power Bikes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle technology development with their line of electric fat bikes, cargo bikes, folding bikes, and city commuters and is now the largest consumer direct ebike brand in the United States. Rad Power Bikes has been a design/build/maintain full-service ebike brand since its inception in 2007. Shop online or visit our Seattle electric bike shop where you can learn all about ebike technology, test ride our bikes, and join us in helping jump start the electric bike revolution!

Affordable Direct to Consumer Pricing Why are our bikes often less than half the price of comparable bikes on the market? Because we sell direct to you, the consumer. We intentionally forgo the traditional bicycle distribution channel because that way of selling means a higher price tag for the consumer. The only place you can purchase our ebikes are direct from us, and because of that, you won't see the large retail markup that would be present if you were buying from a third party, ensuring you're always getting the best deal on your electric bike.