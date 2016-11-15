(800) 939-0310 | FREE shipping on ebikes to the lower 48!
Shaping the World of Ebikes
Since 2007
Founded by three Forbes and Inc Magazine 30 Under 30 recipients, Rad Power Bikes is an electric bike manufacturer offering direct to consumer pricing on electric bikes that are designed by our team in Seattle.
The idea for Rad Power Bikes was born in rural Northern California in the summer of 2007 when we launched our first ebike prototypes using lead acid batteries and, at the time, high power brushless motors. Since then, Rad Power Bikes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle technology development with their line of electric fat bikes, cargo bikes, folding bikes, and city commuters and is now the largest consumer direct ebike brand in the United States. Rad Power Bikes has been a design/build/maintain full-service ebike brand since its inception in 2007.
Shop online or visit our Seattle electric bike shop where you can learn all about ebike technology, test ride our bikes, and join us in helping jump start the electric bike revolution!
Affordable Direct to Consumer Pricing
Why are our bikes often less than half the price of comparable bikes on the market? Because we sell direct to you, the consumer. We intentionally forgo the traditional bicycle distribution channel because that way of selling means a higher price tag for the consumer. The only place you can purchase our ebikes are direct from us, and because of that, you won't see the large retail markup that would be present if you were buying from a third party, ensuring you're always getting the best deal on your electric bike.
Our 2018 Lineup of Electric Bikes
Ride Rad today
Real Rad Reviews
From real Rad customers
Robert Holt
★★★★★
"I will recommend rad power bikes to anyone who asks."
Zen Viking
★★★★★
"If you buy an electric bike from anyone else you lose out on the 'World Class' service of Rad Power Bikes."
Brent Ebel
★★★★★
"My electric bike purchase has literally changed my life for the better."
Susan Nichols
★★★★★
"My arthritis limits my endurance and becomes really cranky if I do too many hills, but my Rad keeps me rolling so that I get the same thrill of riding, just not with pain."
Dan Sotelo
★★★★★
"RAD POWER BIKES IS SIMPLY THE BEST BICYCLE COMPANY ON EARTH."
Christopher Arcoleo
★★★★★
"I almost feel like your bikes have saved my marriage!"
Michelle Holt
★★★★★
"I took her 8 miles and was able to climb a hill that always kicked my butt on a regular pedal bike. I feel like a champion!!"
Arsenio Navarro
★★★★★
"I was sold the moment my foot hit the pedal. YEE HAW!"
Jeanne Higgins
★★★★★
"The RadWagon is hands-down the best purchase I've ever made!"
Brandt Dargue
★★★★★
"How can you tell the difference between a new Rad Power Bike owner and a seasoned one? The number of bugs in their great big smile!"
Thomas Morris
★★★★★
"All the positive reviews I read before purchasing were all true and then some."
KB Maxwell
★★★★★
"Kudo's Rad Power Bikes, your company shines above the rest."
Lewis Withey
★★★★★
"Should be 10 Stars, Customer Service is awesome."
Brian Brennan
★★★★★
"If ur not sure bout getting one just do it u want be disappointed."
Rob Brazzale
★★★★★
"Best bike I've ever owned."
Kevin Sax
★★★★★
"BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!!"
Robin Fritz
★★★★★
"You won’t regret investing in one of these bikes. Shipping is free and customer service is fantastic."
Lucas Miller
★★★★★
"I can say that, without a doubt, this is the best bike purchase I've ever made!!"
Our Rad Media Attention
See what the world is saying
Commercial Division
Bikes for Business
With more power, cargo capacity, and range than a traditional bicycle, ebikes are changing the way people travel. At Rad Power Bikes, we believe ebikes have a similar capacity to revolutionize the way people and goods move in the business world. Compared to traditional cargo vehicles, ebikes are inexpensive to own and operate, and are vastly more efficient, nimble, and green.
Nationwide Authorized Service Network
We have teamed up with velofix Mobile Bike Shops to offer you a new way to get riding! Those that live within a velofix service area (check your zip code below) can get their new RadRover, RadWagon, RadMini, or RadCity professionally built, tuned, and service direct to their door!
